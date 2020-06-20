A THUG who threatened his mother and grandmother with a knife at Christmas time has been jailed.

James Murfitt, 24, appeared to be high on drugs during the incident in a North Yorkshire village on Boxing Day last year, said Nicoleta Alistair, prosecuting.

Two days before he was due to face justice for that incident he was involved in a garden incident when he said he would “smash in” a man’s head with a stone ornament.

The court heard that Murfitt had also punched his partner of three years so hard she was thrown against a wall.

He had a screwdriver and a craft knife in his pocket that he said he had forgotten were there.

The court heard that at the time, his mother told North Yorkshire Police that she had been afraid of her son for a number of years, but that she felt trapped in the situation because her son had nowhere else to live other than at her home.

The 24-year-old, of Hambleton Place, Thirsk, pleaded guilty to affray during the family get-together on Boxing Day last year in Carlton Hustwaite and damaging a police van following his arrest.

He also admitted assaulting his partner, a public order offence and two offences of carrying offensive weapons.

The court also heard at the same hearing that Murfitt has 22 previous convictions, many for violence.

Murfitt was jailed for 16 months at York Crown Court which is currently sitting in Leeds, and he was made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting his partner for five years.

On the day Judge Simon Hickey declined a prosecution request to make a restraining order banning him from contacting his mother and grandmother.

Duncan McReddie, for Murfitt, told him the family was reconciled and Murfitt was now living back at his mother’s address.

The court heard that neither relative had been injured in the Boxing Day incident and that Murfitt had been the one to “come off worse” in the separate incident with the neighbour.