DADS are preparing to dance with their daughters as part of a one-off class with a local dance school.

Dads, grandads and step-dads of daughters who are students at the Patricia Veale School of Dance in York will take part in the session today (June 20).

They were all invited to take part by the school’s principal, Kelly Clarey.

Dawn Theaker, a volunteer for the school, said: “There have been a lot of dads sign up for the event, and a lot of excited kids.

“This class will be a little different, to allow for creaky knees and not very stretchy toes.

“It’s going to be lots of fun and who knows, maybe a Billy Elliott Senior will be discovered during the day.”

The school is encouraging families to share videos of dads joining in the fun on the school’s social channels with the hashtag ‘#dadsdancingday’.

There will also be a prize available for the ‘Best Dad Dancer’ on the day.

Dawn said: “It’s great to support such an amazing local business during this crazy time.”

As the dance school had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school’s principal has been hosting weekly dance sessions on Zoom for her young, dedicated pupils throughout the lockdown period.

Dawn, whose daughter attends the school, said: “The young dancers are finding dancing is really helping have a positive impact on their mental health during lockdown.”

The Patricia Veale School of dance holds dance classes for all ages from pre school, children, teenagers and adults in RAD classical ballet, jazz, tap and modern dance.

The school is situated in the heart of Acomb, in York, and has its own premises with free parking.

Further information on the dance school, its classes and how to get involved can be found by visiting: https://pvdance.co.uk/