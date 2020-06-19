EXTINCTION Rebellion (XR) York plan to hold a socially distanced protest on Wednesday, to promote a “better future,” after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors to the park will be able to see five different temporary installations that each represent aspects of what a better future might look like.

These five structures have been created in partnership with a range of local groups and organisations and each highlights one of the ‘Build Back Better’ demands.

XR York member, Cath Heinemeyer, said: “This post-Covid rebuild is a moment when we can choose, what parts of normal do we really want to go back to?”

The ‘Build Back Better’ campaign event will be held on Wednesday, between 3-6pm, in West Bank Park.

Passersby in West Bank Park are invited to explore the five installations, take pictures and share the campaign on social media.

Physical distancing of at least two metres will be carefully maintained throughout the action and all XR York members will be wearing face masks, ensuring that the event is as safe as possible.

The national campaign is pushing for a new deal to protect public services, address climate change, tackle inequality in our communities, provide green jobs and create a shockproof economy.

To find out more about the Build Back Better campaign, visit: www.buildbackbetteruk.org