TEMPORARY toilet blocks are set to be installed in York city centre - as part of coronavirus recovery plans.
The trailers will be put up in St Sampson Square and Parliament Street - both of which used to have public toilet blocks.
City of York Council has given the plans the go-ahead.
A report says: "Recognising the hospitality trade is increasingly operating as take away facilities with no public access to the inside of the property the number of toilets available for people in the city centre is reduced.
"To facilitate economic recovery additional toilets are being provided. These are plumbed in toilets, a ramp will be provided for step free access."
The toilets cost £595 a week for the first week - then £375 for the following weeks the blocks are in place.