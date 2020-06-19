A PUPIL from St Peter’s School in York has been offered a place on a “prestigious,” physics summers school this year.

Lower Sixth pupil at the school, Kevin Xu, has been awarded a place on the Cambridge Senior Physics Challenge summer school.

The Senior Physics Challenge is for year 12 students at school or college in the UK. It has run for several years at the University of Cambridge and has now been incorporated into the online learning platform, Isaac Physics.

Kevin won his place on the summer school in recognition of his commitment and ability in problem-solving on Isaac Physics.

Jeremy Walker, Head Master of the school, said: “I am delighted and very proud of Kevin’s achievement. He is an excellent pupil and I am sure will be an asset on the course.”

To secure his place, Kevin set himself the target of answering around 1,000 challenging physics questions online, which he has completed over the last 12 months.

During the summer school, which will be delivered online this year, Kevin will benefit from workshops on advanced problem solving in Quantum Mechanics, a series of online lectures and the opportunity to meet fellow participants.