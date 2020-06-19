A POPULAR florist in York has been flooded following a burst water pipe.

The Setting the Scene with Flowers shop in Bisthopthorpe road is currently flooded following a burst water pipe on Bishopthorpe Road, the owners said.

Richard Bothlamley and Glenn Hamilton said they have had to shut the shop - which only reopened three days ago.

They added that the whole of the cellar - where the duo predominately works - has been totally flooded.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said: "We were called at around 9:55am to reports of flooding in the basement of a flower shop on Vine Street.

"One crew from York were sent to the scene and discovered a burst water main was causing flooding. The crew set up an ejector pump to pump the water from the basement.

"The crew left the incident in the hands of the shop owner and the water company."

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water confirmed that there is a burst pipe on the junction of Bishopthorpe Road and Vine Street –

It said: "We are aware of the burst pipe and have a technician on-site who is investigating the issue. A repair team is on the way to fix it as soon as possible."