MR Aked (Letters June, Electric Buses) is right that there are downsides to manufacturing electric buses. That is also true of Clothing, Housing, Health Care, Consumer Electronics and Food to name but a few. He is right that we must husband our planet’s resources far better than we do now and reuse the constituents of life expired batteries not just dump them.

However, electric buses don’t emit carbon dioxide or other noxious gases, which is why we need them. Way beyond coronavirus, global warming will continue and will seriously imperil the lives of anyone under 50 today unless we change our ways and change them right now. Electric buses are an essential part of the answer.