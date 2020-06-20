YORK’S economy has taken a knock. The Covid-19 crisis has had a profound impact on local business and hit council finances in a major way. But our city is resilient, with a vibrant independent retail sector, a skilled workforce and an extraordinary level of community and voluntary endeavour.
We now need the council to play its part in demonstrating the leadership and sense of purpose which is vital to building a better York.
This is an opportunity for everyone to work with businesses and residents to create a cleaner, more inclusive and collaborative economy. A more liveable city with better paid, more secure and predictable jobs, increased affordable housing and less air pollution.
The Labour group of councillors stands ready to make its contribution with new ideas and suggestions on how we can emerge from the lockdown. Here are just a few things the council can do
• Create a Safety Pledge for our city
• Act as an advice centre to help businesses to reopen
• Set up a restart funding scheme for businesses
• Allow the safe use of more outdoor space
• Back a 'buy local, shop local' campaign
• Create a comprehensive, collaborative network to re-skill our workers
• Get everyone online so they can fully participate in their education
• Strengthen our communities by funding local hubs to harness all the skills, support and expertise of people living there.
Cllr Claire Douglas
Labour spokesperson for economy and city development,
City of York Council
