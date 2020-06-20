YORK photographer NIKKI BOWLING shares her photos and tells us why she loves a family day out at Hovingham

HOVINGHAM is one of my favourite villages. We often go (or we did before lockdown) for a walk and a picnic.

When our daughter was younger we also used to spend time in the playground which she loved.

'Field of gold' at Hovingham

But now, at 11 years old, the most she wants to do is zoom down the zip wire. Which, to be fair, so do my partner and I!

Never too old for a zip wire, although the swings and slide don't get a look in these days.

Often, when we go now, we will take a football and have a kick around after lunch, before going for a walk (bribery often encourages an 11-year-old to walk!) .

We always buy our picnic from Hovingham Bakery, as they sell the most delicious food. After lunch and a ball game we go for a wander. There is a lovely walk at the back of the playground across the open fields.

Time for a paddle in the stream at Hovingham

I love being out in the countryside and this walk is so easy, down a nice wide track with fields and woodland on either side. After a walk we like to go back to the bakery and get a coffee or an ice-cream and sit by the steam.

Our daughter used to spend hours splashing around here! Even now she and I will have a paddle if the weather is nice. It's a beautiful place to sit and watch the world go by.

Hovingham is just such a pretty village and a must for a picnic and a walk.

Nikki Bowling is a York photographer specialising in property and wedding photography

Check out her work at nikkibowling.com