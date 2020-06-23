Full fibre broadband fast facts by Paul Crane, head of engagement and rollout, FibreNation

We are hugely reliant on connectivity in the digital age, and with Covid-19, we have seen a massive shift towards digital technology, with the internet becoming a lifeline for many to access products and services and to keep in touch and stay connected with family, friends, and colleagues.

Our reliance on connectivity is only going to grow as working and learning from home increases, consulting GP’s online becomes more normal and online banking and digital payment systems mean you can ‘leave the house’ without your wallet.

A fast reliable and stable internet connection is needed now more than ever.

FibreNation, the engineering technology company behind TalkTalk’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO), is bringing ultrafast full fibre broadband to York, making it the UK’s first full fibre city.

However, what actually is full fibre? A full fibre (Fibre-to-the-Premise) connection comes straight from the exchange directly into the home so there’s no gaps, no cabinet buffers – and no more copper wires.

Full fibre will provide residents and businesses with internet speeds one hundred times faster than standard connections – enabling them to download a HD film in just seven seconds, rather than 25 minutes. But full fibre means more than just downloads and data, it’s key to our connected lives, both at home and at work.

Here are some fast facts:

• A full fibre network can provide gigabit-capable connections of more than 1,000 megabits per second

• Full fibre connectivity can increase business turnover per worker by up to 3.8 per cent per year

• A full fibre network in an area can increase employment by between 0.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent

• More than 85 per cent of SMEs with full fibre broadband reported increased employee effectiveness with 35 per cent reporting new sales and access to new markets

• Compared to 80 per cent elsewhere in Europe, only 10 per cent of homes and businesses in the UK can currently connect to a full fibre network. This simply needs to change.

An investment in full fibre is going to be critical for a future of smart homes, smart business and smart cities. From seamless transport options to energy-saving ones, the strength of a fibre network will be central to everyone’s world running smarter.

Over 44,000 homes in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate, Heworth, Tang Hall, Hull Road, Badger Hill and Tadcaster Road can now connect to the network through communications provider TalkTalk UFO.

Full fibre is the future – it’s the fourth utility the nation has been waiting for - ­and it’s being rolled out across York.