YOUTHS smashed a window at a house in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after two teenage boys approached a house in Alcuin Avenue, Tang Hall, from the direction of Melrose Gate just before 10.50pm on Wednesday, June 17. One of the boys picked up a piece of gravel from the driveway and threw it at a downstairs window resulting in around £60 worth of damage.

Both boys left in the direction of the Etty Avenue and Tang Hall Lane. No one was hurt in the incident.

North Yorkshire Police said the first boy is described as a white teenager, wearing a white t-shirt, a dark hooded top, jeans and white trainers.

The second boy is described as white, wearing an all grey tracksuit with the hood up and black trainers. He was taller than the first.

Officers conducted a search at the time, but caught no one.

A spokesman for the force said: "If you have your suspicions around someone you know or believe you may know the identity of the offenders please contact North Yorkshire Police. The incident was captured on CCTV which may be released at a future date.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. You can also email dominic.drumm@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200102626."