AN OFF-DUTY police officer has been hailed for his bravery after it emerged that he went into York's River Ouse to save a man who had fallen in the water.
North Yorkshire Police said that at about 10.30am yesterday, a member of the public contacted the force and reported they had seen a man falling into the Ouse from Clifton Bridge.
"An off-duty police officer, who was in the area at the time of the incident, entered the water to assist the man before the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service boat attended and rescued the him," said a spokesperson.
"He was then assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.
"The off-duty police constable, who is based in York, did not require any treatment following the incident."
Inspector Rebecca Dyer, said her thoughts were with the family of the rescued man, who was taken to hospital, and she hoped he made a speedy recovery.
“I am very proud of the officer who acted selflessly with immense bravery and courage whilst off duty to save a member of the public," she said.
"He put himself in danger to help a vulnerable individual and acted in the best traditions of the police service.”