YORK Museum Gardens has set a date to re-open to the public.

The park, in the centre of York, managed by the charity York Museums Trust, will reopen to the public from Thursday, June 25.

Initially the Gardens will reopen seven days a week from 10.30am to 6pm.

A trust spokesman said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming people back to enjoy the gardens as they come into full summer bloom. We recognise how important the Gardens are to York and are keen to support the city as it comes out of lockdown. We would like to ask that everyone follows social distancing guidelines to ensure the Gardens are a safe and welcoming space as possible.



"York Museum Gardens are a registered botanical garden, requiring high levels of maintenance, gardening and security because of the special plants and trees, unique Scheduled Monuments and Listed buildings within them. The costs of our Gardens team and keeping the Gardens free to all are met by York Museums Trust as part of our work as a charity. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a loss of 70% of York Museums Trust's income and we have had to furlough most staff.



"As we open York Museum Gardens we ask anyone who enjoys the Gardens to consider donating to the charity, to help York Museums Trust continue to maintain such a fantastic space for generations to come."

To donate, please go to: www.yorkmuseumstrust.org.uk