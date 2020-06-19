A ZOO in North Yorkshire has announced it will reopen from today.

After 3 months of lockdown Flamingo Land is re-opening its award winning zoo to the public.

The government has now eased the restrictions on visiting zoos and once again they can welcome guests to their park.

With immediate effect the zoo is open along with daily sea lion shows and walkthrough animal areas.

Visitors can also enjoy Costa coffees and teas along with traditional Yorkshire Fish and Chips, but, due to the ongoing restrictions they are unfortunately unable to open the aquarium, reptile area or play areas.

Park owner Gordon Gibb said: “During the lockdown our focus has been on looking after and protecting our animal collection. We care for some of the most threatened animals on the planet and their welfare is our priority. I am pleased that we are now able to welcome guests back and share our beloved animal collection with them."



During the lockdown Flamingo Land keepers have successfully mixed their two white rhinos with three Northern cheetahs, the first time a zoo has managed this in the UK.

Flamingo Land cares for two Southern white rhinoceros (Bruce and Mabaso) and three Northern cheetahs (Sean, Ciaran and Okassie), all as part of the European breeding programme (EEP).

“We cannot wait for everyone to visit our cheetah reserve and see the cheetahs and the rhinos mixed together. This is a UK first and an incredible sight to see two species which co-exist in the wild living together here at Flamingo Land” said Mr Gibb.



Flamingo Land Zoo is open daily from 10am - 5pm. Visitors are advised to book in advance, as places are limited. Adult admission £20 (16+), Child admission £15 (4-15), infants (under 4 years) free of charge.



