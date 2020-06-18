TODAY may have been chilly, cloudy and wet but don't worry - summer's set to return to York, with temperatures soaring as high as 26C next week.
Forecasters say that after one more day of showers tomorrow, Saturday should have sunny intervals with a maximum of 21C, and Sunday afternoon should see more sunshine after early rain.
But it's on Tuesday that the mercury really starts to rise, with a maximum of 25C forecast, while Wednesday could see a peak of 26C, or 79F, before temperatures gradually fall towards the following weekend.