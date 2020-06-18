CAFFEINE lovers looking forward to their next coffee shop fix can now get takeaways from a number of local Costa Coffee outlets.
The chain has unveiled a list of branches which bhave reopened, and others which are gearing up to start serving customers again by the end of June.
With thousands of premises to prepare, with safety measures for both staff and customers, Costa Coffee is gradually announcing which ones will be ready this month.
In our area, the outlet at Eboracum Way, York, is now open again, operating as a drive-thru only.
The following branches are now offering takeaway only:
- Clifton Moor retail park
- Moto Wetherby, LS22 5GT
- Selby, YO8 4JS
- Northallerton, DL7 8JE
- Pocklington, YO422AS
The retailer announced 1,100 of its 2,700 branches will reopen for takeaway and delivery customers within the next two weeks, after nearly three months of closure.
Safety measures will include hand sanitiser stations, perspex screens at counters, and two-metre floor signs reminding customers to social distance.
Baristas will only accept contactless car payments.
In drive-through lanes, c customers will pick up their orders through serving hatches to limit contact.
McDonald’s and Starbucks started reopening stores in May, and sausage roll supplier Greggs is reopening around 800 stores for takeaway customers on Thursday.