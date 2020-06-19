YORK’S Cineworld cinema is set to reopen on July 10 - with the city’s other three cinemas also drawing up plans to throw open their doors again.

Cineworld, situated within the community stadium leisure complex at Monks Cross, opened in December and had only been operating for three months when it was shut by the lockdown imposed in March to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

It has 13 screens, including a giant IMAX theatre and ScreenX, a ‘270-degree viewing experience'.

Cineworld said it was planning to reopen its cinemas across England on July 10, "subject to final clarifications and confirmation in regards to UK government restrictions".

It said it anticipated that restrictions relating to cinemas would be lifted by July and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said the Government is “looking hard” at how to solve the enormous challenges posed by social distancing at live venues and working “extensively and intensively” with stakeholders.

Cineworld said: “We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are thrilled to be back! With great films ahead, including Mulan, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II, No Time To Die and many more, we can’t wait to welcome you back to Cineworld.”

It said it was putting a number of safety measures in place, including social distancing across all areas, stocking of anti-bacterial hand soap in all toilets, stringent hand washing guidelines for all employees and sanitizer stations for customers and employees.

“Our booking system has been updated to allow friends and family to sit together while ensuring a safe distance between customers from different households in our cinema screens,” it said.

“Film start and end times will be staggered to reduce customers cross paths with other customers going in or out of other screens and build-up of crowds in the foyer. Additional cleaning time will be added between films.

“We will be adding plastic screens at our concessions areas where safe distancing cannot be maintained.

“All employees will receive specific Covid-19 training and PPE will be provided to employees where the risk assessment has deemed it necessary, in line with government requirements.”

Meanwhile Vue, which has a cinema at Clifton Moor, has said it hopes to reopen its cinemas from July 4, while Everyman, which has a cinema in Blossom Street, has said "we’ll be back soon" and "see you in the near future".

Picturehouse, which runs City Screen York in Coney Street, said yesterday it was planning to reopen its cinemas in England from July 10, "subject to final clarifications and confirmation in regards to government restrictions".

It added that it would confirm which locations were due to open on July 10 in the coming weeks.