A WOMAN was sexually assaulted by a man in a North Yorkshire village earlier today.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man at Fairburn in the Selby District at around 7am today (Thursday, June 18).

The victim, who is aged in her 60s, was walking alone beside the Great North Road when an unknown man approached her from behind, pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The woman fought with the suspect who ran off towards Fairburn.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident including area searches, a trawl of CCTV and forensic examinations.

The victim, who is receiving specialist support following the ordeal, said the stocky-build suspect was wearing a blue surgical face mask, a black woolly hat, black bottoms and a black.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who recalls seeing somebody matching that description early on Thursday morning – possibly running along the main road or acting suspiciously – is urged to get in touch with the police without delay.

"Drivers with dash-cams in their vehicles are also asked to check if they have any footage near Fairburn at around 7am on Thursday.

"If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"Please quote reference number 12200102719 when providing details about this incident."