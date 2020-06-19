CUSTOMERS were told they must cover their faces to visit a York city centre store after it reopened from lockdown on Thursday - as a York MP called for masks to be mandatory in all shops.

The Disney Store in Parliament Street had signs in the windows saying: "A face covering is required on entry into this store."

The move came as York Central MP Rachael Maskell backed calls by the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, for face covering to be mandatory in shops.

She said: “We are in the midst of a serious pandemic and every step necessary to keep the public and shop workers safe must be adhered to.

“While the infection risk remains high across the UK, I support the wearing of masks. This may be a short term inconvenience but could prevent a second peak, not least if rigorous hygiene and social distancing is adhered to.”

The Mayor has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say coverings should be worn at every shop in London to help prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

He said: “It is increasingly clear that face coverings will play a key role in our efforts to stop the further spread of the virus and they need to become a more regular part of our day-to-day life.

“The high level of use on our public transport network has again shown that Londoners are willing to act to protect their community, but the Government’s current rules are lagging behind other countries.”

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said retailers did not require customers to wear face coverings in-store, adding: “Government guidance states that people should ‘wear a face covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible, and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet.’ Shops can only open if they enforce social distancing measures."

York’s Coppergate Centre said all its stores were operating under strict health and safety guidelines as laid out by the Government and the BRC, which at this time did not insist that all shoppers wear masks.