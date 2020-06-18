MUSEUM Gardens is set to reopen soon - as the trust which runs the site says it is working hard to get ready to open the gates to visitors.
The gardens are run by York Museums Trust, which has been hit by a 70 per cent loss in income as a result of the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the organisation said it wanted to open the park as soon as possible - but that as registered botanical gardens containing scheduled monuments and listed buildings including St Mary’s Abbey and the Hospitium - extra security is needed.
They have also called for donations to be made to help keep the trust afloat during the crisis.
A spokesperson said: “The costs of our gardens team and keeping the gardens free to all are met by York Museums Trust as part of our work as a charity. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a loss of 70 per cent of York Museums Trust’s income and we have had to furlough most staff.
“York Museums Trust are keen to make this wonderful green space available as soon as possible and are in discussions with the City of York Council to reopen York Museum Gardens in the safest way possible for our staff and the public.
“Museum Gardens are a registered botanical garden, requiring high levels of maintenance, gardening and security because of the special plants and trees, unique Scheduled Monuments and Listed buildings within them.”
To donate visit yorkmuseumstrust.org.uk.
