BUSINESSES have until June 30 to apply for City of York Council's small and micro grant scheme.

Payments have already been made to more than 120 businesses, with more being made each week.

Grants payments between £1,000 and £10,000 will support small businesses, including those in shared offices and flexible work spaces, science parks and incubators, regular market traders without a business rates assessment, nurseries, B&Bs paying council tax instead of business rates, and charity properties which missed out under previous schemes are eligible.

Small business and childcare nurseries can claim up to £10,000; micro business can seek up to £5,000; B&Bs and market traders who live in York could be eligibile for up to £2,500; while self-employed people with fixed property costs could get up to £1,000

To apply, businesses must have been trading before March 11 2020, have a rateable value or annual mortgage of below £51,000, and demonstrate an ongoing fixed property cost and significant financial impact of the coronavirus. It is not available to any business eligible for any other government COVID grant. Grant payments are processed in batches.

There will be further payments every Friday over the next three weeks.

Council leader Keith Aspden: “There has been a good take-up of our small and micro business grant scheme.

“As restrictions are eased further, I would encourage businesses that may be busy planning their safe reopening to take the time to apply for a grant if they are eligible, as this could prove a financial boost at this important time.

“We will continue to make the case to Government, with our partners, to lobby for further financial support to support all our businesses, particularly as we work to put in place the foundations of our economic recovery.”

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for the economy and strategic planning, said:

“Staff across the council are working quickly to process grants, with over £500,000 already landing in businesses bank accounts and more payments being processed each week.

“I would encourage businesses to check the eligibility criteria for these grants and apply as soon as possible if they are able to do so. We are already seeing the positive affect they are having for businesses during this incredibly difficult period."

Businesses can check eligibility and apply at www.york.gov.uk/COVIDMicroGrant .”

The council is using an additional £2.2m discretionary government fund to expand its own small and micros grant scheme, which has already supported more than 3,000 local businesses affected by coronavirus.

Companies that are in financial difficulties because they fall outside the Government set limits are asked to contact Make it York to discuss their options. They can email business@makeityork.com