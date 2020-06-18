A YORK hospice is set to create a Rainbow of Ribbons to give people a chance to remember loved ones, celebrate birthdays, anniversaries or births, or thank friends and neighbours for being there for them.
The St Leonard’s Hospice Rainbow of Ribbons is returning for its seventh year next month, with a new virtual alternative to take account of the pandemic.
A spokesperson said people can dedicate a ribbon in a colour of their choice, write their message and then make a donation to support patient care at the hospice.
"Throughout July, the hospice will be displaying hundreds of ribbons at the front of the hospice on Tadcaster Road, at Selby Abbey and in the Market Place in Easingwold," they said.
"For the first time, there is also the option to add your ribbon instead to the virtual display on the hospice website. This means that whatever circumstances we find ourselves in, or wherever in the world you are, you can visit the display whenever you wish to, and can search for your ribbon."
To dedicate a ribbon, visit www.stleonardshospice.org.uk or call Sue Edwards on 01904 777 777.