IT has now been two weeks since there was a case of coronavirus recorded within the City of York Council area.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of confirmed cases in the area remains at 462.
The figures show that there have been three further cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 1,345.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area there have also been three further recorded cases of the virus, taking the total to 958.
Nationally, there have been a total of 300,469 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1,218 on yesterday. A total of 158,078 of the confirmed cases have been in England.
