A TOP York restaurant has given a slightly tongue-in-cheek update as to when it might be able to reopen its doors following the lockdown.
The Star Inn the City and its sister restaurants, The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, and The Star Inn the Harbour at Whitby, said in a newsletter:"A person could get a little peckish waiting for news of restaurant opening dates, inside or outside dining, mask or no mask, one metre or two metres...
"We are still working on (probably) July4 (probably) just outside tables and (probably) 2 metres distancing, more casual menus and so on, but hope to be taking bookings soon!"
"However, if you happen to find yourself in Whitby at the weekend, we will be turning on the fryers and offering a limited takeaway service for traditional seaside fayre of battered fish and chips.
"Our takeaway menu will be available Friday 19th to Sunday 21st June, 11am to 3pm and 3.30pm to 6pm."