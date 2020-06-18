Forecasters are warning of more heavy rain and thunderstorms after some parts of the country were hit by flooding.

But, while the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for much of southern and central England and Wales today, York looks like it will escape the heaviest of the rain.

As downpours and thunderstorms may bring the risk of flooding and travel disruption elsewhere, York and Yorkshire is expected to get drier and clearer later today.

Friday promises to have a dry and mostly cloudy start, with sunny spells developing through the morning interspersed with scattered showers into the afternoon.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday in the region is mainly dry, warm and sunny on Saturday, then rain and brisk winds overnight. The rain is expected to clear on Sunday, with occasional showers following.

Videos shared on social media revealed the extent of flooding in some areas on Wednesday night.

Natural Resources Wales tweeted on Wednesday evening that it had sent officers to the village of Pentre in the Rhondda Valley after thunderstorms caused surface water flooding in many areas.

Almost 200 properties were flooded overnight in parts of South Wales, with Pentre being the worst hit – four months after it was hit twice by flooding during Storm Dennis.

Another video shared online by the Environment Agency showed cars driving through a flooded street in Birmingham on Wednesday.

A Met Office yellow warning was in place until noon today which stretched across Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and parts of London and the South East.

A second weather warning covering southern England, East Anglia and South Wales is in place from 11am until just before midnight on Thursday.

Forecasters say “slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms” may lead to disruption due to flooding.

Ms Maxey said downpours could bring 0.8in to 1in (20mm-25mm) of rain within one hour in some areas, with the potential for 1.2in to 1.6in (30mm-40mm) in two to three hours in a few spots.