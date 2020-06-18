THREE people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs following a police raid in York.
The operation occurred at a flat on Dale Street off Nunnery Lane at 7.50am today (June 18) when officers from North Yorkshire Police forced their way into the property.
A 32-year-old woman and two men, aged 33 and 28, remain in police custody for questioning while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12200102732 when providing details.
