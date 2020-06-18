A POPULAR attraction which tells the tale of a legendary Prophetess has reopened for visitors.

Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough is operating a pre-booked car ticket system, after being closed for months during the coronavirus lockdown.

The fee is £20 for a car, with up to seven people, allowing a two-and-a-half hour stay to explore the park.

Pedestrians without a car will not be able to visit at the moment in an effort to reduce all contact on arrival.

Admission includes car parking, a guidebook and trail sheet for the Pixie Village trail, gift shop, woodland walk, Petrifying Well and Wishing Well and Mother Shipton's Cave.

The adventure playground remains closed until the government advice on play areas changes.