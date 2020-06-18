THERE have been no further coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths remains at 213, meaning there were no deaths recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
The news comes as the first death in five days in the trust was recorded between Monday and Tuesday evening.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 12 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 62 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,175.
Patients were aged between 13 days and 96 years old. Three patients, aged between 13 days and 83, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.