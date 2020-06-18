PUBS and bars across York and North Yorkshire have been warned by police not to risk their licence ahead of Covid19 restrictions easing.

There has been speculation about how licensed premises may operate in the future following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and what measures may be implemented to allow premises to re-open ensuring compliance with Government guidance.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We understand this has been a difficult time for many licensees whose businesses may be at risk. However, we urge licensees not to risk their licence in anticipation of restrictions being lifted.

"As restrictions begin to ease – and although we do not know exactly when premises will be able to fully reopen – we urge licensees to ensure that they remain in compliance with the current Health Protection Coronavirus Restrictions (England) Regulations 2020 and the Licensing Act 2003, ensure they comply with their premise’s licence conditions, and continue to promote the four licensing objectives."

These objectives are:

Prevention of Crime and Disorder

Prevention of Public Nuisance

Public Safety

Protection of Children from Harm

North Yorkshire Police say they work closely in partnership with all eight licensing authorities across York and North Yorkshire on a daily basis.

Environmental Health and Trading Standards officers will monitor compliance with these regulations, with police support provided if appropriate.

Failure to comply with the regulations or breaches of their premises licence could result in a prosecution and/or a review of their licence.

Where police receive reports and have to respond to incidents of crime and disorder at, or associated with licensed premises, officers will continue to engage with licensees and explain the restrictions and encourage them to comply.

However where there is continued antisocial behaviour associated with a premises, consideration may be given to a closure notice under Section 76 of the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The spokesman continued: "As we begin to ease out of lockdown, licensees are encouraged to liaise with their local authority and police licensing officer if they have queries in respect of the regulations and the operation of their premises.

"If you wish to report a suspected breach of a licence should contact the relevant licensing authority at City of York Council."