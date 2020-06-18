AFTER finishing reading The Press, a woman from York has been using her daily deliveries to make basic objects to use around the house.

Makiko Kato Brookes, who lives in the Acomb area, has been recycling her daily editions of The Press and putting them to good use.

She started out by using them for cleaning around the house, but quickly decided she wanted to develop this further and start to create basic objects.

Makiko, who moved to York from Japan over 20 years ago, said: “I’m getting my Press papers delivered every day, so the papers started to pile up quickly.

“I decided I wanted to create something useful.

“I used my origami skills which I learned while growing up in Japan to make different basic objects.”

Origami involves folding the paper to make shapes. The goal of origami is to transform a flat, square sheet of paper into a finished sculpture, which in Makiko’s case has been household items.

So far, Makiko has used her skills to make boxes, household bins, small and large baskets, bags, and folders for her to use while she has been working from home.

Even though she has only been making items to use in her own home, Makiko is now thinking of taking this further and making items for other people to use. She has even had an offer from one of her friends to make an origami cat bed for their pet to sleep on.

Makiko has began to think of ways to make the items by making the more durable and waterproof.

She has started to iron press plastic wrap over the newspaper, which she said makes them “slightly waterproof,” but she is still working on her techniques.