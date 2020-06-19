ONE of York’s oldest businesses has worked throughout the lockdown to help the fight against the coronavirus.

Staff at Sessions UK were able to self isolate and continue working by carefully compartmentalising the factory and offices in Hallfield Road,

The measures enabled the team to complete a £250,000 complex asthmatic inhaler test and labelling machine that will work 24 hours a day, processing around one inhaler every second, for a blue-chip pharmaceutical company in Dakar, Bangladesh.

Sessions which has evolved from a 199-year old label business specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of machinery for printing and applying labels. It was selected due to its track record and proven experience.

Managing director Simon Davy, who has been with Sessions for more than 40 years, said they separated the works areas so key engineers could keep a safe working distance to continue the critical manufacturing work.

In addition, there has been an increased demand for self adhesive labels and over labelling services, their longest established products, as well as machines to label hand sanitisers and Covid-19 test kits.

Another key requirement has been self adhesive sterilisation indicator labels to show whether a product has been sterilised.

Jan Williams, operations manager, said the Sessions UK indicators change colour from yellow to red when subjected to the gamma sterilisation process. As well as supplying UK companies, a large amount has been supplied to China to help support the fight against Covid-19 there.

