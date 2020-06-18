A FREE mentorship scheme has been launched to help businesses in York and North Yorkshire recover from the impact of Covid-19.
From Adversity to Recovery is a new programme offered by York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.
Andrew Raby, Hub manager, said: “We know the Covid-19 pandemic has created huge pressure for businesses and adversity for many. Recovering from adversity and building resilience into businesses to help manage any future shocks is crucial to recovery.
“This new programme is designed to support small and medium-sized businesses who would benefit from free mentorship to help them build back up and have a critical friend to help move forward with resilience built in.”
Businesses will receive a free one-to-one meeting with a Hub advisor through video conferencing. The call will cover the current situation of the business; identifying challenges and opportunities; preparing for the future; support with a personal survival budget and business plan, and guidance on becoming ready to apply for additional funding.
Participants will also receive a range of resources, such as a business plan template and a bank-ready cash flow forecast. Visit www.ynygrowthhub.com/resources/covid-19-support-programme-from-adversity-to-recovery/
The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub is one of 38 growth hubs in England. It’s funded by government and coordinated by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.