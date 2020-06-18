NORTH Yorkshire Police were out in force at a house in York city centre this morning.
Five police vans were at the scene in Dale Street off Nunnery Lane at about 8am this morning.
A reader told The Press that officers were heard breaking into a property with a door ram while shouting to the occupants.
The incident caused minor disruption to traffic on Nunnery Lane.
The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for a comment and it will be added here once we hear back.
