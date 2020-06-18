FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a man from York's River Ouse.

Station Manager Bob Hoskins tweeted that crews from York had successfully rescued a man from the river at Clifton Bridge this morning.

He said they were assisted by crews from Acomb and Tadcaster, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Police, adding that this demonstrated the importance of Drowning Prevention Week.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called at 10.40am to reports of a man in the river and sent two ambulances because of suggestions that a rescuer had also gone into the water and might need hospitalisation.

A spokeswoman said the man who was rescued was taken to York Hospital and no one else needed to go.

