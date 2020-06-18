A YORK city centre store has reopened today with customers being told they must cover their faces.

The Disney Store in Parliament Street has signs saying: ‘A face covering is required on entry into this store.’

It adds: "Please contact a cast member for further information."

The Press has asked Disney whether customers will be refused entry if they aren't covering their faces, and whether there are any exemptions, for example small children and people with asthma.

The move comes as the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has called today for face covering to be mandatory at every shop in London to help prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

He has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say: “It is increasingly clear that face coverings will play a key role in our efforts to stop the further spread of the virus and they need to become a more regular part of our day-to-day life.

“The high level of use on our public transport network has again shown that Londoners are willing to act to protect their community, but the Government’s current rules are lagging behind other countries.

“With non-essential shops now opening and the public returning to our high streets, I urge the Government to follow World Health Organisation guidance and make these coverings mandatory for those shopping in retail outlets and in other spaces where it impossible to keep a safe distance.”

Andrew Opie, Director of Food & Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said:“Retailers do not require customers to wear face coverings in-store.

"Government guidance states that people should 'wear a face covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible, and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet.'

"Shops can only open if they enforce social distancing measures, which has been the case for thousands of stores who have stayed open.”