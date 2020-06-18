A YOUNG boy from York, who set himself a 700-mile challenge, to raise funds to support the research into finding a coronavirus vaccine, has now doubled his fundraising target.

Arthur Harrison, 8, attends Sheriff Hutton Primary School in the York area. After the closure of his school, the youngster has been going for regular bike rides instead of his school PE lessons, racking up around 40 miles per week.

He then decided to set himself a goal of reaching 700 miles by the time he goes back to school in September. To date he is up to 331 miles.

His family then thought that he should raise some money during the challenge, and Arthur came to the decision that he would like to “help scientists to make a vaccine to get rid of the virus.”

After some research, Arthur’s mum Tracy Harrison, discovered that Cambridge University have a Covid-19 research team.

Tracy has set up a JustGiving page with a target of raising £500 for the Cambridge Covid-19 Research Fund.

After only two weeks of fundraising, Arthur has now doubled his fundraising target, reaching over £1000 already. The young cyclist is now aiming to raise £2000 if he can.

Tracy said: “He is enjoying his cycling thoroughly and last week he achieved two new personal bests with a 15 and then 16 mile ride on two consecutive days.

“We then went up to Dalby Forest at the weekend and did a 13 mile off road loop, so our mileage is increasing slowly but surely.”

Arthur has also received a letter from Cambridge University, thanking him for his efforts, which they describe as “extraordinary.”

The letter also suggests his donations will have an immediate impact on the university’s research into controlling the coronavirus.

His JustGiving page remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3eMzTr4