HUNDREDS of people stood in a silent protest and took a knee on Hob Moor yesterday.

Over 100 people gathered on a stretch of grass in Hob Moor, to show their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement against the oppression of Black people.

The York Justice For George Floyd vigil, organised by Stand Up To Racism, saw residents join in solidarity with a world shocked by his death.

Mr Floyd died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis, USA, on May 25, sparking international protests as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The York protesters were careful to abide by social distancing outside the Minster.