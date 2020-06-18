SPECSAVERS stores - including its main branch in York's Low Ousegate - will reopen for routine testing from today following approval from NHS England.

The optician had operated an urgent and essential care only service throughout the coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesperson said the full breadth of optical and audiology services, including routine eye and hearing tests, contact lens consultations, frame repairs and the sale of glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and other products, are now available.

"To help manage social distancing, stores are currently unable to offer a walk-in service," they said. "Customers should book an appointment in advance by phone or online via specsavers.co.uk.

"New hygiene and personal protection measures include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time, strict social distancing rules and, where possible, card instead of cash payments.

"In line with NHS guidance, Specsavers colleagues will use personal protective equipment (PPE) and all testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitised after each use.

"Specsavers has also introduced a new in-store role to reassure customers who may feel apprehensive about visiting the opticians after lockdown. The Customer Care Guide will greet customers on arrival and assist them through the new testing process, providing reassurance and answering any questions."