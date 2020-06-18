NOMINATIONS are now open for this year’s Community Pride Awards, including the Sporting Hero award, which will again be sponsored by York Racecourse.

The Racecourse will once again play host to this year’s Community Pride Awards ceremony later in the year, providing Government guidelines allow it to take place.

As well as this, the organisation is encouraging residents of York to nominate people who go the extra mile for their team or club.

York Racecourse has been putting on sport in South Bank since 1731, so it is fitting that they help recognise the dedication of those involved in local sport.

The Sporting Hero prize is presented to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to local sport, and nominations are open for players, coaches, officials and volunteers.

The winner of last year’s Sporting Hero award was Rich Cadden, a martial arts coach.

Rich was nominated for the award for helping people achieve their fitness goals.

He set up the Chokdee Martial Arts Academy in 2011, which specialises in martial arts, health, fitness, wellbeing and helping people achieve their goals, whether fitness, sport or personal.

The other finalists alongside Rich last year were Adrian Pickup, who received recognition for his support of Fulford Football Club by helping both his sons’ teams, and Michael Craggs, who was nominated by his friend James Whitehead for his “untiring and inspiring work” as the senior sailing instructor at the Royal Yachting Association Club in Bishopthorpe.

The Community Pride Awards’ main sponsor is Benenden Health.

As well as the Sporting Hero award, there are also prizes for Person of the Year Spirit of Youth Award, Charity Fundraiser, Good Neighbour of the Year, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website. The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will be unable to return.