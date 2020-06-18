THIEVES caused considerable damage when they broke in to a junior football club in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at Pannal Ash Junior Football Club in Almsford Close, Harrogate.

It happened sometime between 10pm on Tuesday, June 16 and 9.30am the next morning, and involved a break-in to an out building.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify those responsible.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was using the ground and noted anything suspicious.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Woods. You can also email Nicholas.Woods@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number – 12200102072."