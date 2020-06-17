YORK'S Cineworld cinema is set to reopen on July 10.

Cineworld said today it was planning to re-open its cinemas across England on that date, 'subject to final clarifications and confirmation in regards to UK government restrictions.'

York's Cineworld, which is situated within the community stadium leisure complex at Monks Cross, opened its doors in December and had only been open for three months when it was shut by the lockdown imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

It has 13 screens, including a giant IMAX theatre and ScreenX, a "270-degree viewing experience".

Cineworld said today: "We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are thrilled to be back! With great films ahead, including Mulan, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II, No Time To Die and many more, we can’t wait to welcome you back to Cineworld."

It said that in order to provide a safe environment for employees and customers in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was putting a number of safety measures in place.

"Social distancing measures will be implemented across all areas within the cinema," it said.

"All employee and customer toilets will be stocked with anti-bacterial hand soap, and stringent hand washing guidelines will be trained out to all employees to supplement our current personal hygiene policy.

"Hand sanitizer stations will be provided in all cinemas for customers and employees.

"Our already high cleaning standards will be enhanced by a cleaning programme designed to clean and sanitise the high touch points within the cinema.

"Tickets will be available to book in advance on our website and via the Cineworld app, available on IOS and Android. Confirmation emails can be used as tickets, and e-tickets are available on the app.

"Our booking system has been updated to allow friends and family to sit together while ensuring a safe distance between customers from different households in our cinema screens. This will vary on the capacity and layout of each screen.

"Film start and end times will be staggered to reduce customers cross paths with other customers going in or out of other screens and build-up of crowds in the foyer. Additional cleaning time will be added between films.

"We will be adding plastic screens at our concessions areas where safe distancing cannot be maintained.

"Our tills will be accepting contactless card payments up to a value of £45 and Apple Pay/Google Pay mobile payments with no limit in our cinemas. The ticket machines in most of our cinemas also accept contactless payments and we’re working on upgrading the rest.

"All employees will receive specific Covid-19 training and PPE will be provided to employees where the risk assessment has deemed it necessary, in line with government requirements."

Vue, which has a cinema at Clifton Moor, has previously said that it hopes to reopen its cinemas from July 4.

Everyman, which has a cinema in Blossom Street, says on its website 'we'll be back soon' and 'see you in the near future,' while Picturehouse, which runs City Screen York in Coney Street, says it is planning to reopen its cinemas in England from July 10, 'subject to final clarifications and confirmation in regards to government restrictions'.

It adds that it will confirm which locations are due to open on July 10 in the coming weeks.