PARKING will be free in York city centre for July and August - under plans to give businesses a boost.
City of York Council is set to offer two hours of free parking - reduced to one hour free in August - at council-run car parks for anyone using the Ringo app.
The free parking is available at car parks outside the city walls - Nunnery lane, Union terrace, Monk Bar, St George’s Field, Foss Bank, Bootham Row.
Free parking is NOT available at Piccadilly, Marygate, Castle Car Park, Esplanade, Bishopthorpe Road Car Parks, Moor Lane, East Parade and Rowntree Park.
A spokesperson said drivers are encouraged to use car parks outside the walls and inner ring road to encourage more active travel.
Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer free parking to encourage more people to shop locally and support York’s economy.
"I know our local businesses are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors back, as they continue to adapt to the changes in national guidance.
Cllr Andy D'Agorne said the authority is also extending the pedestrian zone and introducing measures that will encourage walking and cycling into the city centre.
