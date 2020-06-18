IT is the ultimate tribute – lockdown baby Shelby-James has been named after his uncle, James Moore-Carnell, who died tragically in a traffic accident in York almost one year ago.

James, 29, died on July 14 last year after his bicycle was in collision with a car on Stockton Lane.

Now his younger sister, Alexandra, has named her baby boy Shelby-James in his honour.

Shelby-James was born at York Hospital on May 27, two weeks early, weighing almost 7lbs.

Alexandra, 25, from York, said the family was "over the moon" to have a new baby boy in the family.

She said it was especially emotional for her mum, Catherine. "She has lost a son but now has a grandson. It's so nice for her to have a boy."

She added: "When I found out I was having a boy, I was so happy. I decided to call him Shelby-James, after his uncle."

The arrival of Shelby-James was a positive in their lives as they approached the first anniversary of James's death, she said.

She added: "It's something to look forward to. It keeps you from thinking about James and getting upset."

Alexandra also has a three-year-old daughter Lilly-Brooke, who, she said, James doted on.

She said the hardest thing was knowing she would never see James again and he would not see Lilly-Brooke grow up, nor meet Shelby-James.

She added: "When James died, it was Lilly that got us through it. Now it is coming up to the anniversary of this death we now have Shelby-James to keep us going."

The family are still waiting for an inquest to take place into the death.

Alexandra said: "Because we have not had an inquest we have not had any closure."

She said James worked as a builder, welder and fabricator, and had helped fit out some of the units at Spark:York, Piccadilly, where a plaque had been installed in his memory.

James, who was unmarried, lived to work, said his sister. "He was very much work orientated. He worked six or seven days a week and the only time he took off was at Christmas."

She said it was nice to be able to buy boy clothes now for her Shelby-James. "James was really into Adidas and Timberlake and it's nice to be able to buy boys clothes as I want him to be like James."

She added: "My brother would have been so proud of Shelby-James. He used to buy mini quad bikes and tomboy things for Lilly, so to have had a little nephew, he would have been in his element."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation into the death of Mr Moore-Carnell has been completed and no further action will be taken against the driver involved in this incident. Mr Moore-Carnell’s death has now been passed over the coroner.”