IT has now been 13 days since there was a case of coronavirus recorded within the City of York Council area.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of confirmed cases in the area remains at 462.
The figures show that there have been two further cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 1,342.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area there have been four further recorded cases of the virus recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, taking the total to 955.
Nationally, there have been a total of 299,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1,115 on yesterday. A total of 157,797 of the confirmed cases have been in England.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment