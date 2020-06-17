A WARNING of disruption has been issued as the council prepares to carry out roadworks on key York routes.

The repairs will include large patching works in Melrosegate, Tanghall Lane, Mainstreet, Vicarage Lane and Benjy Lane from this month.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "As with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public.

"However, everything possible will be done to try to keep any disruption to a minimum at all times."

The resurfacing work includes:

• Melrosegate: June 18, 9am-4pm. ‘Stop and go’ traffic control boards will be in use between Fifth Avenue and the access to Tang Hall Community Centre to manage lane closures. A lead vehicle convoy system will also be in use to guide traffic past the works.

• Tanghall Lane (phase 1): June 19 for two days, 9am-4pm. The road will be closed north of Lang Avenue to south of Temple Avenue.

• Tanghall Lane (phase 2): June 23, 9am-4pm. The road will be closed north of Hadrian Avenue to Hull Road.

• Main Street, Wheldrake: June 24 for two days, 9am-4pm. There will be a full road closure and a fully signed diversion. The closure will be between the junction to Millfield Industrial Estate and the junction to Millfield Court, with access to both still available. Bus stops within the road closure will not be in operation, however, bus services will be available from the relevant bus stops outside of the closure points. Buses will be diverted from Church Lane via Greengales Lane, Elvington Lane, A64 returning to normal route at A19 Selby Road. Same diversion in reverse for the return journey.

• Vicarage Lane: June 25, 9am-4pm. The road will be closed at York Road.

• Wheldrake Lane – Benjy Lane Junction: June 26, 9am-4pm. There will be a full road closure at the junction of Wheldrake Lane and Benjy Lane and a fully signed diversion in place. Bus stops within the road closure will not be in operation, however, bus services will be available from the relevant bus stops outside of the closure points. Buses will be diverted from Main Street via the other Wheldrake Lane (to Escrick), Skipwith Road then via A19 resuming normal route at Crockey Hill. Same diversion in reverse for the return journey.

Cllr Keith Aspden, council leader, said: “With more residents using the roads, we must continue to invest in and improve our highway network. I am pleased that the council is releasing over £2.5 million to improve and upgrade the condition of our roads over the next few months."

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “The council is working hard to ensure crucial frontline services can continue despite the impact of coronovirus restrictions on working arrangements. With an increasing number of residents travelling around, we continue to maintain and improve highway conditions across the city.”

Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

All on street parking in the working area and close to the work will be suspended.

Emergency services will be permitted through the works at all times. Cyclists are advised to dismount and use the adjacent grass verges.

For more details about roadworks in York, visit www.york.gov.uk/roadworks.