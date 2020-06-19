TODAY’S picture was taken by Abbie Nicholls at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Would you like to see your photographs printed on this page?

The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!

To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.