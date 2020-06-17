THE mother of a young woman with autism who has gone missing from home North Yorkshire has made an impassioned plea.

Zoe Zaremba, 24, was last seen at 11pm on Saturday (June 13) at her home.

North Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned for Zoe’s welfare and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts and her mother, Jean Zaremba has appealed directly to Zoe.

She said: “Zoe, we are so worried about you, your friends, the local community, everyone is worried sick and everyone cares about you. We just want you back home safe. We love you so much. Please come home or let us know where you are.”

North Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Hambleton, Sarah Sanderson said: “Zoe has been missing for three days now and does not have any means of contact, money or transport. It is unusual for her to be missing for so long and we are extremely concerned for her welfare.

“I would ask anyone who has seen her or has any information to get in touch, no matter how insignificant that information may seem.

“We’re also appealing to anyone who lives, works or travels in Aiskew and surrounding areas to check your doorbell cameras, CCTV and dash-cam footage if you have any for any potential sightings. Please also check your gardens and any outbuildings.

“Lastly, I would appeal directly to Zoe. If you are reading this you’re not in trouble. Please contact someone you know or trust to them know you are okay. If you don’t want to speak to the police you can contact the Missing People charity confidentially, for free, 24/7.

“You can text them on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.”

Zoe is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a blue ‘keep calm’ t-shirt, purple jogging bottoms, white and purple Lonsdale trainers, a silver heart shape necklace with an orange crystal.