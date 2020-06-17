A SQUATTER who lived illegally opposite York Magistrates Court has been sentenced at York Crown Court.

Lisa Marie Allen, 30, was originally charged with burglary.

But on the day she was due to stand trial, the CPS changed the charge to the rarely used one of squatting.

Mr Collins told York Crown Court she had been caught on CCTV in a building on Clifford Street divided into apartments.

She had no legal reason to be in the building and she had what appeared to be laundry in a bag.

She had been sleeping in its basement and she had therefore been squatting.

The laundry was her own. .

Allen, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to squatting. She had denied burglary.

She has a long record, mostly for low level crime.

But for four years between 2014 and 2018 she had not committed any crimes.

Last December, Judge Simon Hickey deferred sentence for six months.

“My intention was to try and break the cycle of committing offences,” he said.

He heard that in February this year magistrates gave her a community order for assaulting an emergency worker.

Probation officers told him she was doing well on the order, working with them to tackle her problems.

She had not been using illegal drugs and her mental and her physical health had improved.

"You are still a young woman. You have plenty of time to keep on the right side of the law," the judge told Allen. "Don't come before the court again."

He gave her a six-month conditional discharge.

Allen should have been sentenced at the end of last month, but failed to attend court.

She was arrested on a warrant and remanded in custody until the judge was able to sentence her.

It was not the first time she has failed to attend court.

Andrew Petterson, her barrister, did not give any mitigation after the judge indicated Allen had kept to the conditions he had set her last December.

Under a 2014 law, it is an offence to live in a residential building where you are not entitled to live.