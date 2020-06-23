ALL babies are special, but little Harvey John Grantham is even more so.

His parents, Sarah Evans and Carl Grantham, of Huntington, York, tried for eight years for a baby.

So his arrival just before lockdown has brought a ray of sunshine into their lives.

Harvey is just one of the many babies born in lockdown whose parents have kindly let us show off to the world. Scores of parents have been sending us their precious baby photos to share with readers.

We hope today's selection of lockdown babies make you smile!

Harvey John Grantham

Harvey John Grantham, born on March 15th at York Hospital, weighing 8lb 8oz. Parents Sarah Evans and Carl Grantham, of Huntington, York, said: "After more than eight years of trying for a baby our wish finally came true. Harvey was born by category one emergency c-section. Mixed emotions engulfed us as we desperately wanted to show off our baby but had to be selfish until lockdown was eased recently. We would like to thank all the maternity team at York Hospital for ensuring both mum and baby stayed safe and well. Hope you enjoy our ray of sunshine as much as we do."

Lucas Richardson

Lucas Richardson, born on May 19 at York Hospital, weighing 7lb 9oz. Parents Jessica Reid and Lee Richardson, of Acomb, York, said: "Baby Lucas arrived eight days late after a long labour and is our first baby.The midwives were great throughout."

Reed Lewis Roman Baxter

Reed Lewis Roman Baxter, born on May 31, at York Hospital, weighing 7lbs 15oz. Parents Jordanna Roe and Jay Baxter, of Tang Hall, York, said: "What was nine hours of labour and two days in hospital felt like only an hour with the care I received from the midwives."

Adalynn Violet Barlow

Adalynn Violet Barlow was born on May 17 in York, weighing 8lb 2oz. Parents Carolanne and Tom Barlow, of York, said: "Adalynn was born in half an hour of arriving at the hospital! The staff at York hospital were amazing."

Ruby Louise

Ruby Louise was born on May 27 at York Hospital, weighing in at 8lb 3oz. Proud mum Stephanie Lynch, of Acomb,York, said: "Thank you York Hospital and the other woman in my ward that kept me going strong."

Gianmatteo Aktas

Gianmatteo Aktas, born on March 12 at York Hospital, weighing 3.380kg. Parents Valentina Peddis and Cihan Aktas, of Woodthorpe, York, said: "Gianmatteo was born three weeks early and spent ten days in SCBU as he needed some help for breathing." The picture shows Gianmatteo leaving the hospital.

* Read here about York's lockdown baby Quinn who was born on the hall carpet!