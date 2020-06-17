A TEENAGER from North Yorkshire has taken on a dancing challenge to raise money for communities hardest hit by coronavirus.
Leon McKnight, 17, from North Yorkshire whose brother has Juvenile Huntington’s Disease, danced in heels for three hours live on Heart Breakfast radio with Amanda Holden last week to raise money for the Emergency Appeal from Heart’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.
The appeal is supporting small charities that are helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, as well as carers and care workers.
Leon was also supporting Martin House, that exists to help children and young people with a life-limiting condition, along with their families. Throughout the lockdown, the hospice has remained open to families in need of urgent support,
Leon aid: “I’ve always loved dancing about, who wouldn’t want to dance in heels for charity just for a laugh.”